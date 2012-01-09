State lawmakers return to Atlanta for 2012 session - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

State lawmakers return to Atlanta for 2012 session

By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers are returning to Atlanta to start a busy 40-day legislative session that's likely to address a budget shortfall created by rising health care and education costs.

Leading lawmakers have vowed to adopt legislation that would spur job creation and workforce development programs as Georgia's unemployment rate still hovers around 10%.

Legislators also are expected to consider new infrastructure spending, revamped policies to address prison overcrowding and social issues such as abortion.

