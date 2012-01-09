Grant from TWRA will help improve East Ridge creek quality

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) - The city of East Ridge will use a grant from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to help stabilize the banks of a creek through a city park.

The Aquatic Habitat Program grant gives East Ridge $500 to buy trees that will help minimize flood damage along Spring Creek and improve aquatic wildlife habitat.

East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert said the trees will also help reduce flood damage at Springvale Park.

The trees will come from the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.