Grant from TWRA will help improve East Ridge creek quality - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Grant from TWRA will help improve East Ridge creek quality

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (AP) - The city of East Ridge will use a grant from the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to help stabilize the banks of a creek through a city park.

The Aquatic Habitat Program grant gives East Ridge $500 to buy trees that will help minimize flood damage along Spring Creek and improve aquatic wildlife habitat.

East Ridge Mayor Brent Lambert said the trees will also help reduce flood damage at Springvale Park.

The trees will come from the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.