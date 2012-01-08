Pastor: 'Mosaic will be moving'

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A controversial Chattanooga church says it's moving to a new location, following pressure from city leaders.



Mosaic Pastor Tim Reid tells Channel 3 the church will be out of its Market Street location by the end of the month.



Nine people were injured in a shooting after a Christmas Eve Party at Club Fathom, the church's outreach program for urban youth.



Since that shooting, city leaders have called the church a nuisance and a judge limited occupancy to 100 people.



Pastor Reid issued this statement Sunday:

"After serving Chattanooga for ten years from our current 412 Market St. location Mosaic will be moving.

New location may be announced soon, keeping in mind the church is not a building but a community of people who worship Jesus Christ.

Why move?



Under the current mayor's administration and court rulings that gave us orders on how Mosaic is allowed to worship and what types of people we can or cannot allow at our worship services.

These orders make it impossible to live out the Gospel of Jesus Christ that teaches us to love and accept all.

Pastor Tim Reid"