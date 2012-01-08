Amazon’s Chattanooga distribution center plans to expand

CHATTANOOGA (Times Free Press)-- Already the size of 17 football fields, Amazon's Chattanooga distribution center is about to get bigger.

Fresh off a successful holiday season in which the site became one of Amazon's busiest in terms of volume of items handled, company officials said plans are to expand operations inside the massive Enterprise South industrial park facility.

Work will start this month on an expansion that will add onto an existing second-level mezzanine and boost floor space to about 28 football fields, said Sanjay Shah, the Chattanooga center's general manager.

The space is expected to be ready by midsummer. Cost of the work wasn't disclosed.

