New Orleans Saints' victory leads to stabbing at local bar

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)— Police say a football fan was stabbed Saturday night at an area bar when another fan took offense to his celebration.

Police Sergeant Jerri Weary tells Channel 3, 56-year-old Thomas Gulrtin was stabbed in the arm at Fanatics Sports Bar on Brainerd Road while celebrating a victory by New Orleans Saints.

She says 28-year-old Darius Edward Arabghani was offended by the victim's gloating and stabbed him with a pocket knife when he placed his arm around him.

Gulrtin was treated for the non-life threatening stab wound.

Weary says Arabghani was arrested for aggravated assault.