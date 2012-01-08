New Orleans Saints' victory leads to stabbing at local bar - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

New Orleans Saints' victory leads to stabbing at local bar

Posted: Updated:
Darius Edward Arabghani Darius Edward Arabghani

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)— Police say a football fan was stabbed Saturday night at an area bar when another fan took offense to his celebration.

Police Sergeant Jerri Weary tells Channel 3, 56-year-old Thomas Gulrtin was stabbed in the arm at Fanatics Sports Bar on Brainerd Road while celebrating a victory by New Orleans Saints.

She says 28-year-old Darius Edward Arabghani was offended by the victim's gloating and stabbed him with a pocket knife when he placed his arm around him.

Gulrtin was treated for the non-life threatening stab wound.

Weary says Arabghani was arrested for aggravated assault.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.