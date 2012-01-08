Chattanooga police kept busy by numerous calls

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)— Numerous calls of fights and disorders kept Chattanooga police busy overnight.

Police Sergeant Jerri Weary says police were called to the parking lot of Sugar's Ribs for reports of shots fired.

Witnesses told police two suspects were standing around a car when one of them fired a gun.

Weary says police later located James McCrary, who had a handgun with several live rounds of ammunition in and around his car.

The suspect told police he fired the gun because he believed he was being followed. Weary says he admitted he was intoxicated.

Police charged McCrary with reckless endangerment and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Sunday morning, Weary says police were flagged down around the 500 block of Market Street for a fight involving six people.

Several fled the area, but police spoke with Tyler Shoemaker and Chrissa Crooks, who said they were jumped by an unknown suspect.

Police were unable to find a suspect and no arrests have been made.

Weary says police were also called to 1 E. 11th Street, where Melissa Stoltz said her boyfriend punched her in the eye and cut her during an argument over prescription medication.

Police arrived to find her boyfriend, Harold Willis, asleep on the couch.

Weary says evidence on Willis' hands and fist was consistent with the assault.

She says police arrested Willis for domestic assault.