Chattanooga mom charged with neglect

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A Chattanooga mom is charged with neglect after police find her passed out, and her daughter screaming.



Police Sergeant Jerri Weary tells Channel 3, Savannah Downs was found on Frazier Avenue, leaning against a building around 1:00 Saturday afternoon.

Police say the woman's 5-year-old daughter was with her grandmother nearby, crying because she couldn't wake her mother up.

Weary says police determined Downs was heavily intoxicated and under the influence of an unknown prescription.

EMS examined the mom before she was arrested.

Downs is charged with child abuse neglect, possession of control substances, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.

Weary says police allowed the 5-year-old to stay with her grandmother.

