Police investigating residential robbery

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- Chattanooga police are looking for two suspects, wanted in connection with an armed-robbery Saturday night.

Sergeant Jerri Weary says Brian and Gloria Bennett called police around 11:30 p.m. and said two men robbed them in their home.

Brian told police he had left the door opened to allow in fresh air. He says he later noticed the door open completely and two men walked in.



Weary says one of the men demanded the keys to Brian's 1999 Pathfinder and money, but left when they realized the victim had none.



One suspect was described as 6'00 tall, dark skinned, skinny, wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, dark pants, with a dark bandana covering his face and armed with a silver handgun.

The second suspect was described as 6'00 tall, lighter skinned, skinny, and wearing a gray hoodie with his face covered.

The victims said the second suspect stayed at the door and never spoke.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Chattanooga police.

