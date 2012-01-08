2012 Lake Junior Trout Season begins for anglers

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Anglers of all ages showed up this Friday for the opening day of the 2012 Lake Junior trout season in hopes of a great day of fishing.

Anglers used a variety of baits from small spinners to Carolina rig power baits while fishing at Lake Junior.

The Carolina rigged power baits in orange, white, and chartreuse colors seemed to be the bait of choice for most anglers fishing for trout. The Carolina rig enabled them to make longer casts in order to reach the deeper water that the trout were feeding in.

Fishing in Lake Junior is permitted during daylight hours every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until the season closes at the end of April.

Lake Junior is located off of Amnicola Highway near Hwy. 153 and Chickamauga Dam. It was recently stocked with 3,000 rainbow trout provided by T.W.R.A. and is scheduled for another 2,000 trout to be stocked in February.

This is a great opportunity for people in the Chattanooga area to enjoy the outdoors and some excellent winter time trout fishing.