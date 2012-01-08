Teen charged with attempted murder following Camden St. shooting

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- A 16-year-old is behind bars, charged with attempted murder after police say he shot a man Saturday night.

Police Sergeant Jerri Weary tells Channel 3 the incident happened at 2100 Camden Street around 11:30 p.m.

The victim, 19-year-old Ronald Spence, told police he was walking in the area when the suspect called out to him.



Weary says the suspect fired shots as Spence was removing his head phones. She says he was hit in the left shoulder and arm as he ran away.

Police located the teen a short time later in an abandoned house on Camden Street.

The suspect is charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault.

This was the third shooting on Saturday, and Weary says it is believed to be gang-related.

Spence was treated and released at a local hospital.

