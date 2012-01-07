UPDATE: Teen shot in the leg Saturday night changes story

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga police say a teen shooting victim from Saturday night has changed his story.



Sergeant Jerri Weary tells Channel 3 the 14-year-old now says he and some friends were walking in the area of the E. 13th and Kirby streets when another group of juveniles started yelling at them.

He says a verbal exchange between the groups continued for a bit, but ended when his friends began running away. The boy says he was shot in the upper thigh as he stopped running to look behind him.



Police say the 14-year-old boy originally told them he and some friends were walking in the same area when a white sedan rolled up. According to the boy, someone inside yelled at him and asked who he was.

At some point, someone got out of the car and ran around a house, firing at a group of teens. One of the bullets hit the 14-year-old in the upper thigh as he was running.

The boy was treated at a local hospital, and later released.



Weary says police are still reviewing details in the case and no arrests have been made.

