UPDATE: Man found dead, shot in the face, on Orchard Knob lawn

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Police found a man dead from a gunshot wound to the face and several other homes riddled with bullets around North Orchard Knob and Rawlings Street Saturday night.

Sunday morning, police identified the victim as 23-year-old DeMarcus Husband.



Weary says someone called 911 to report shots fired around 7:30 p.m. in East Chattanooga, Saturday.

When officers arrived to the scene they found that someone had shot up the residences at 1901 Rawlings Street and 862 N. Orchard.

They came across a Husband lying in the yard at 862 N. Orchard Knob Avenue. He was dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the face

Detectives are talking with two people, but have made no arrests.