UPDATE: Man found dead, shot in the face, on Orchard Knob lawn - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Man found dead, shot in the face, on Orchard Knob lawn

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Police found a man dead from a gunshot wound to the face and several other homes riddled with bullets around North Orchard Knob and Rawlings Street Saturday night.

Sunday morning, police identified the victim as 23-year-old DeMarcus Husband.

Weary says someone called 911 to report shots fired around 7:30 p.m. in East Chattanooga, Saturday.

When officers arrived to the scene they found that someone had shot up the residences at 1901 Rawlings Street and 862 N. Orchard.

They came across a Husband lying in the yard at 862 N. Orchard Knob Avenue. He was dead from an apparent gunshot wound to the face

Detectives are talking with two people, but have made no arrests.

 

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.