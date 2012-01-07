TN lawmakers mull future in redrawn districts

By ERIK SCHELZIG

NASHVILLE, TN. (AP) - With the dust settling on Republican plans for redrawing legislative districts in Tennessee, lawmakers from both parties are assessing their future plans.

Democrats say they will offer amendments to the maps unveiled last week, but with vast Republican majorities in both chambers it appears unlikely that the proposals will change significantly.

But House members unhappy with the new maps may take heart in the experience of 2002, the last time redistricting occurred in Tennessee when Democrats had a 57-42 advantage in the chamber.

The original Democratic plan in 2002 placed 14 Republicans into the seven districts. But under a compromise, only two Republicans were drawn together.

In the previous redrawing in 1992, Democrats squeezed 12 incumbent Republicans into six districts.

Republicans now hold 64 seats in the House.

