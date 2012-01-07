New York Times names Chattanooga a top place to visit in 2012

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - The City of Chattanooga is receiving more national praise as a place to visit. This time The New York Times has named the Scenic City as one of its Top 45 Places to Visit in 2012.

Chattanooga is ranked 25th on the list. The only other American cities to make the list are all in California: Oakland, San Francisco, and Tahoe.

The newspaper named London to the list because of 2012 Olympics. And because private citizens can now take trips to space, Outer Space comes in at Number 20.

The writers praise Chattanooga's comeback fueled by artists and retailers.

"In addition to a $120 million clean-up-and-invest 21st Century Waterfront Plan, an incentive program called Arts Move brings artists of all mediums into town; a yearly Southern arts fair called Four Bridges draws thousands each April; and several arts districts have been cultivated and nurtured."

"The word is certainly getting out about Chattanooga," said Dave Santucci, vice president of marketing for the Chattanooga Convention and Visitors Bureau to our partners at the Times Free Press. "We'll just keep the ball rolling."

