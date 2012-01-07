Mississippi's Freeze earns $100K for each SEC win

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) -- Victories mean money for new Mississippi football coach Hugh Freeze - a $100,000 bonus for each Southeastern Conference win.

Details of the contract were released to The Associated Press in response to a Freedom of Information Act request. Freeze will earn a base salary of $1.5 million next season, but he has the opportunity to push that total to $1.9 million with a 4-4 record in the SEC.

That would be no small accomplishment. The Rebels finished 2-10 last season, including 0-8 in the SEC.

Freeze has the ability to earn $1.425 million in incentives next season if he achieves certain goals, including on-field success and academic achievements. Recently fired coach Houston Nutt made more than $2.7 million last season.

