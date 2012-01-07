Arkansas beats Kansas State 29-16 in Cotton Bowl

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Joe Adams had his fourth punt return for a touchdown this season and No. 7 Arkansas matched a school record with its 11th victory, beating No. 11 Kansas State 29-16 in the Cotton Bowl on Friday night.

All-SEC quarterback Tyler Wilson threw two touchdown passes, including a 9-yarder to Kobi Hamilton with 4 minutes left in the third quarter after Kansas State (10-3) scored 16 consecutive points.

Adams' 51-yard return early in the second quarter gave the Razorbacks (11-2) a 10-0 lead before they even gained a first down.

It was the first punt return for a touchdown in the Cotton Bowl in 51 years.

Arkansas' only losses were to No. 1 LSU and No. 2 Alabama, the SEC West rivals who will play in the BCS national championship game.

