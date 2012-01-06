Eastern Washington's Bo Levi Mitchell wins FCS Payton Award

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Eastern Washington quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell has won the Walter Payton Award as top player in the Football Championship Subdivision.

Mitchell, who led the Eagles to the national championship a year ago, received 57 first-place votes and 453 points from a national panel of 131 voters. Lehigh quarterback Chris Lum and Indiana State running back Shakir Bell tied for second with 219 points.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Mitchell led the nation in passing yards (4,009) and touchdown passes (33) during the regular season. He completed 318 of 503 attempts and had 13 interceptions for the Eagles (6-5).

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.