UPDATE 7: 2 killed in Hutcheson Medical Center shooting - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE 7: 2 killed in Hutcheson Medical Center shooting; suspect arrested

Posted: Updated:
By Callie Starnes, News Director
Suspect's car searched Friday night. WRCB-TV Suspect's car searched Friday night. WRCB-TV
Hutcheson Medical Center. Photo: Callie Starnes/WRCB-TV Hutcheson Medical Center. Photo: Callie Starnes/WRCB-TV
Life Force landing in Chattanooga. Photo: Kimberly Barbour Life Force landing in Chattanooga. Photo: Kimberly Barbour

FORT OGLETHORPE, CATOOSA COUNTY (WRCB)-- A shooting at a Fort Oglethorpe hospital leaves two women dead, and a man behind bars.

Police say the incident occurred in the ICU of Hutcheson Medical Center on Battlefield Parkway.

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson says two people were shot in a domestic dispute in an ICU waiting room.

GBI spokesman John Bankhead says two women, a mother and daughter, were shot by the daughter's husband while visiting family. The women did not survive.

Wilson says the incident involved only one family, and no one on the hospital's staff was injured.

He says the gunman, who has not been identified, turned himself in at the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department.

The Sheriff says Hutcheson Medical Center has been cleared to reopen and should shortly. Corky Jewel, Chairman of Hutcheson's board, says this is the first incident of its kind to occur at the facility.

Police did not release the names of anyone involved.

A spokesperson says Erlanger's Lifeforce transported at least one victim.

Sheriff Wilson says the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department will lead the investigation. The agency is expected to hold a press conference Saturday morning at 11.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.

