Sheriff's Office investigating Middle Valley Rd. cigarette theft

HIXSON, HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB)-- Hamilton County Sheriff's Office investigators are turning to the public for help in solving a gas station burglary.

Sheriff's Spokeswoman Janice Atkinson tells Channel 3 the incident happened in November at the SPUR station on Middle Valley Road.

Atkinson says two men were caught on camera breaking in to the store shortly before midnight, and making off with about $3,000 in cigarettes.

If you know where to find the suspects, you're asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

In Catoosa County, detectives are also investigating a series of cigarette thefts.

Investigators have not said if any of the incidents are related.

