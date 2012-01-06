AP Source: Auburn grants RB Mike Dyer release

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) -- A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Auburn has released All-Southeastern Conference tailback Mike Dyer from his scholarship.

Dyer is the first Auburn tailback to rush for 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons, but coach Gene Chizik suspended him indefinitely before the Chick-fil-A Bowl for violating unspecified team rules.

The person spoke Friday to AP on condition of anonymity because the school hadn't announced the move. It was first reported by AuburnUndercover.com.

It's unclear where Dyer will go, but speculation has been that he might follow former offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn to Arkansas State.

Dyer was the offensive MVP of the national championship game as a freshman last season. He ran for 1,242 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2011.

Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.