District attorney to seek homicide charge in case of infant death

MURRAY COUNTY, GA. (WRCB)-- A Murray County infant, who died a year ago, may have been murdered.



The State Crime Lab found the cause of four-month-old Jaidyn Whaley's death was traumatic head injury.



The baby was taken to Murray Medical Center on November 17, 2010 by her father, Isaac Whaley, where she died two days later.



District Attorney Kermit McManus tells Channel 3 they will present the case to the grand jury on January 16.

He says prosecutors will seek a homicide indictment.

