GBI investigating Resaca truck stop death

RESACA, GORDON COUNTY (WRCB)-- Agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are looking into a truck stop death.



Sheriff Mitch Ralston says a truck driver called 9-1-1 from a rest area in Resaca Thursday night, to report he couldn't wake up the woman he was with him.



The Sheriff says first responders found 52-year-old Ester Powell-Scott in the sleeper compartment of the man's truck.

Ralston says they were unable to revive her.



Investigators say the woman is from Michigan.



Her body has been sent to the State Crime Lab for autopsy.