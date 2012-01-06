Woman accused of sexual contact with inmate - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Woman accused of sexual contact with inmate

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)-- The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has charged a woman for having sex with an inmate.

The Hamilton County Booking Report shows Tammy Jackson was arrested Thursday and charged with official misconduct and having sexual contact with an inmate.

The specifics of the case have not been released.

Court records show Jackson is scheduled for arraignment later this month.

