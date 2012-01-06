Scout leader accused of sexually assaulting Boy Scout

(WRCB) - A McMinn County Cub Scout leader is charged with sexual battery for allegedly fondling a 16-year-old Boy Scout.

Twenty-nine-year-old Amanda Arwine was arrested this week. She's being held on $24,000 bond.

Arnwine allegedly invited the teen to her home to work on scouting activities.

The teen told police while he was there, she asked him to take her to a gas station to buy a beverage.

The crime reportedly happened in the car.

She allegedly asked him to come inside, but the teenager quickly sped away.