"The Future is Ours": New anti-gang czar makes his case

The Christmas Day gang shooting was the final straw for many in Chattanooga's gang problem. 9 people were wounded that night.

(WRCB) - Chattanooga was thrust into a national, unwanted, spotlight following the Christmas Day shootings outside a nightclub.

Police said it was gang related.

Everyone said enough is enough.

Mayor Ron Littlefield's first official business of the New Year was taking aim at Chattanooga's gang problem.

Earlier this week, he addressed City Council to introduce two new leaders to his initiative to address youth problems and gangs, Boyd Patterson, from the DA's office and Fred Houser, an ordained minister who works with young offenders in Nashville.

"The Future is Ours." That's the message Patterson wanted to share when he joined Eyewitness News' Cindy Sexton on 3 Plus You on Friday to explain the purpose of the new gang task force and how they hope to put an end to gang violence in the Scenic City.

"It starts with the steering committee. The model we adopted started in the mid-90s. It came out of the University of Chicago," explains the new anti-gang director. "It was applied, with some success, to Chicago's gangs. They reduced the number of older gang members, they started leaving the gang. They increased the interest the gang members' in educational opportunities, vocational opportunities."

"Right now in the city, we're coming on the heels of suppression actions, which is a part of the model. Suppression is the police, the prosecutors. Chief Bobby Dodd and his guys have been doing suppression successfully for several years now," Patterson says.

"We need to cut the pipeline of kids going to gangs. And part of that is showing them how special they really are, they have something that's worth saving, that the future is theirs. Not the here-and-now. They need to think about the future. And when that happens, that's when we really start to see a difference."

"When you are in a housing project, your mother is not around; you never met your dad. There are gangs there that are intimidating. Sometimes, for a child, to rationalize a way to stay safe it's to join the very gang that's going to be their downfall.

"Unfortunately, by the time we see kids acting out, they do not have that [family] structure. In the past, a lot of times, the adults, the parents aren't present, it turns out that the grandmother is the one that ends up raising the child. Guess what, we're the generation now where those grandmothers are getting unable to do that. And we have gang members and absentee parents there for the kids. There's no matriarch, there's no stable structure anymore."

Patterson says three community groups will provide the frame for the new counter-gang initiative. "We're going to start building out the framework through … three agencies – the schools, the rec centers and the churches."

He says the schools need to make that a gang-free zone. Teachers, principals and staff will help to identify the kids who could be susceptible to gangs early. Patterson has already had meetings with Superintendent Rick Smith on how the schools can help.

Patterson says the rec centers are already in the hotspots of a lot of the gang activity. They're already running good programming to keep children off of the streets. "We're going to increase that dramatically."

The final leg of the framework is the faith-based community. Patterson says churches are already "personally motivated, they're already organized and they have programming as well."

"A lot of the violence is gang on gang," Patterson says, "which underscores the importance of reaching those kids before they make that decision to join a gang."

"So you think it's bad now, if we don't do something to get parental figures involved – pastors, mentors, teachers, anybody's outreach agencies that want to help, people motivated to help – then it's going to get even worse.