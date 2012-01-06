Two arrested in Soddy Daisy car burglaries

(WRCB) – Hamilton County Deputies have arrested two teens on charges of breaking into cars in Soddy Daisy.

Deputies were called to a home at 2915 Chimney Lake Circle early Thursday morning on an attempted vehicle theft.

The victim told deputies heard noises and confronted a white male who was prowling around his Jeep. He said the suspect left in a silver or grey SUV.

Several deputies converged to the area and found a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee with the motor running parked in the roadway at 2415 Glenngerrie Drive, about one and a half miles away.

Deputies didn't find a suspect in the Jeep, but say they found numerous items inside the vehicle, including a shotgun.

During the investigation the registered owner of the Jeep Cherokee was contacted and suspect information was developed by the deputies.

Two juvenile male suspects were caught in the area around Glenngerrie Drive and some recovered property was returned to owners. During the course of the investigation, deputies found that numerous vehicles had been burglarized in the Chimney Hills and Glengerrie Drive subdivisions.

The two teens were charged with four counts of Burglary of an Auto and one count of Aggravated Burglary of a residence. The investigation is continuing, both parties will face additional charges.