Election panel sues and challenges state recall law

Bennett's drawings in the Chattanooga Times Free Press have won numerous awards, but on some days, he can be the most hated man in town.

Clay Bennett does not set out to upset anyone, but it happens

(Times Free Press) - Circuit Court Judge Jeff Hollingsworth is expected to issue an order today delaying a hearing on the recall of Mayor Ron Littlefield just as candidates can begin picking up qualifying petitions.

The delay was prompted by a new lawsuit in which the Hamilton County Election Commission is challenging the constitutionality of Tennessee's recall statute.

"We need to resolve those issues," Hollingsworth said.

Election commission attorney Chris Clem said Thursday he would like to see the recall statute thrown out and revamped because it specifically excepts Nashville/Davidson County.

