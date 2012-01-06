Election panel sues and challenges state recall law - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Election panel sues and challenges state recall law

(Times Free Press) - Circuit Court Judge Jeff Hollingsworth is expected to issue an order today delaying a hearing on the recall of Mayor Ron Littlefield just as candidates can begin picking up qualifying petitions.

The delay was prompted by a new lawsuit in which the Hamilton County Election Commission is challenging the constitutionality of Tennessee's recall statute.

"We need to resolve those issues," Hollingsworth said.

Election commission attorney Chris Clem said Thursday he would like to see the recall statute thrown out and revamped because it specifically excepts Nashville/Davidson County.

Read more about this story from our news partners at the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

