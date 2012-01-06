East Tennessee company closing its doors - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

East Tennessee company closing its doors

BLOUNT CO., TN (WRCB) - Aluminum company, Alcoa, Inc is closing it's aluminum smelter plant in East Tennessee.

The closing is part of a cost-cutting move that also affects other Alcoa operations in Texas.

A spokesperson for the company says none of the 1000 jobs at the plant in Blount County are affected.

