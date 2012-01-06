19,000 rebates paid in state for energy appliances - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

19,000 rebates paid in state for energy appliances

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - More than 19,000 rebates totaling more than $4.5 million have been paid to Tennesseans this year for using Energy Star appliances.

The rebates ranged from $40 to $250 for using room air conditioners, central air conditioners, air source heat pumps and gas furnaces.

Appliances purchased since April 22, 2010, are eligible for a rebate debit card on a first-come, first-served basis. Officials at the Department of Economic and Community Development estimate that $770,000 is left for future rebates. Applications must be postmarked by Jan. 14, 2012.

Details are at www.e-rebates.org/teearp .

