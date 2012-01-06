Chattanooga PD notes spike in Hispanic crime victims

Jose Mendez sits with his arm in a sling after being robbed and shot on Nov. 20. Mendez was working on a car outside of his residence near Main Street in downtown Chattanooga when a man robbed $450 from him. / Dan Henry. Chattanooga TImes Free Press.

(AP) - Chattanooga Police have noticed a rise in crimes against Hispanic victims, even as the total number of crimes falls.

Officials say the same trend is mirrored statewide. In the last decade, property crimes overall have declined, but those against Hispanics jumped 47% statewide, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/yRjUMm ).

The Hispanic population has also grown at a faster pace than the crime rate.

There is at least anecdotal evidence that the crimes are becoming more violent in Chattanooga.

Jose Mendez was shot in the arm by a man who robbed him of $$450. The robber approached Mendez Nov. 30 as the victim checked the fluid levels in his car outside his home.

On the same day, Alexander Morales was pistol whipped and shot in the hand.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

