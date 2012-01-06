Tenn. disciplining more attorneys for theft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Amid a harsh economy, more Tennessee lawyers are being disciplined for stealing or misusing client funds.

Officials with the Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility, which disciplines lawyers, say there also has been a rise in the number of lawyers who are abandoning their law practices and taking client money with them.

TBPR figures show that the number of lawyers disciplined for having overdrafts in their trust accounts has nearly doubled in the last five years. And there has been an increase in the number of lawyers being disbarred. The public can go to the TBPR website to check to see if a lawyer has been disciplined in the past or if there is pending disciplinary action.

Online:

Tennessee Board of Professional Responsibility: http://www.tbpr.org/

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.