CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Crime Stoppers' case is solved thanks to you.

A Channel 3 viewer's tip lead to Danielle Cynthia Taylor's arrest.

We ran her alleged crime in December.

She was wanted for breaking into cars at a funeral home and the Hixson Sports Barn.

This is surveillance footage from Wal-mart, where police say Taylor used credit cards not belonging to her.