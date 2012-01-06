Alabama a big winner at Under Armour All-America Game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP/WRCB) - Florida State may get the MVP, but Alabama looks likely to get the biggest haul from the Under Armour All-America Game.

Quarterback Jameis Winston was 8 of 9 for 178 yards and two touchdowns to lead Team Blur to a 49-16 victory over Team Highlight in the high school all-star game Thursday night.

Winston, who has committed to Seminoles and was named the game's MVP, threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to Alabama commitment Amari Cooper in the first quarter and a 16-yard score to Shaq Roland in the third.

Cooper added a 93-yard punt return in the fourth quarter and also picked up two new future teammates.

Louisiana's Landon Collins, rated by many as the top safety in the country, and Maryland's Cyrus Jones, a highly-touted two-way threat, both pledged to play for the Crimson Tide during the game.

Jones also returned an interception for a touchwon.

Georgia commitment Keith Marshall, who is rated by many recruiting services as the top running back in the country, rushed eight times for 34 yards for the winning squad. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound five-star recruit from Raleigh, North Carolina, capped his night with a two-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Cornerback Brian Poole had a 93-yard interception return in the second quarter for Team Blur and running back Randy Johnson had a 71-yard kick return that led to a Team Highlight touchdown in the third quarter.

Channing Ward, who committed to Mississippi during the game, recorded two sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. Noah Spence, an Ohio State commitment, had three sacks and four tackles for loss for Team Highlight.

Tennessee had three verbal commitments in the game. Linebacker Dalton Santos (Van, Texas), tight end Justin Meredith (Anderson, SC) and wide receiver Alton "Pig" Howard (Orlando, Fla.) all pledged to Derek Dooley prior to the game.

Howard, however, told the Orlando Sentinel earlier this week he was "reevaluating" his decision to play for the Vols after the departure of four coaches in the last two months, including wide receivers coach Charlie Baggett.

