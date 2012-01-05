Sam Houston, ND State set for FCS title game in Frisco

Sam Houston RB set to face stingy ND State defense

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - Sam Houston State running back Tim Flanders will be the target of a stingy defense that has already shut down one high-powered option attack in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

No big deal for the Kansas State transfer. He played late in a blowout loss at Baylor just days after stepping onto the campus in Huntsville, Texas, last year. And he was so good that night, he's been the starter ever since.

Flanders and the Bearkats (14-0) will face North Dakota State (13-1) on Saturday in the first FCS championship game appearance for both teams.

Flanders, a sophomore from Midwest City, Okla., broke a 60-year school record with 287 rushing yards in a semifinal win over Montana.

The Bison held Georgia Southern's option offense to 187 rushing yards in the semifinals.

New Hampshire's Evans wins Buck Buchanan Award

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - New Hampshire junior linebacker Matt Evans won the Buck Buchanan Award on Thursday night as the Football Championship Subdivision's outstanding defensive player.

He led FCS players with 154 tackles and 88 solo stops.

"I just try, and want to be, the best player I can be," Evans said. "If I play well and get those honors, that is just added incentive. Obviously, it means more to me for the team to have a better season."

Evans appeared on 113 of the 132 ballots and received 45 first-place votes. Northern Iowa senior linebacker L.J. Fort was seconds in the voting.

Towson running back Terrance West won the inaugural Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman. West ran for 1,294 yards and an FCS-high 29 rushing touchdowns.

Also, Towson coach Rob Ambrose won the Eddie Robinson Award as the coach of the year. The Tigers were 9-3 and won the Colonial Athletic Association title after finishing 2-9 and 1-10 in Ambrose's first two seasons.

On Saturday night, Sam Houston State will face North Dakota State in the division championship game.

