Slive expects "meaningful discussion" about plus-1

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Mike Slive says he expects "meaningful discussions about possible changes to the BCS" in the coming months, including about making it a four-team playoff.

Slive said Thursday he would "reserve judgment" about the nature of the change.

The commissioner pushed for the so-called "plus-one model" in 2008, but there was not enough support for it among the other conference commissioners.

He says this time around he's interested to hear his colleagues' ideas.

SEC rivals LSU and Alabama play Monday in the first BCS title game involving two teams from the same league. The matchup guarantees the SEC a sixth straight BCS title.

Slive says he doesn't think the SEC's dominance has led to an increased desire for changes to the BCS among college football leaders.

