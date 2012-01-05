Trial set for Dunlap man indicted for child porn - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Trial set for Dunlap man indicted for child porn

DUNLAP, SEQUATCHIE COUNTY (WRCB)-- A Dunlap man, accused of receiving child porn, pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

A release from the United States Attorney's Office states, 47-year-old Euell Kenneth Cox was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday on 38 counts for receipt of child porn.

Thursday, Cox entered a plea of not guilty.

He is scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge William B. Carter in March.

If convicted, Cox could face up to 20 years for each count in prison, a $250,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release.

