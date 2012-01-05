Police seek suspects in Waffle House holdup

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga police are hoping surveillance video will lead them to a couple of armed robbery suspects.



Police Sergeant Jerri Weary says two armed men stormed into the Waffle House on Highway 58 early Thursday morning.



Weary says the suspects ordered all of the employees to the floor, then demanded money.



She says one suspect took money from the register, while the other took a lock box that was near the register.



If you know anything about the incident, call Chattanooga Police.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates as they become available.

