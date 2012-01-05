Jeff Fisher interviewing for Rams opening

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jeff Fisher is in St. Louis interviewing for the St. Louis Rams coaching job after previously meeting with the Dolphins.

Unlike Steve Spagnuolo, who was fired Monday after going 10-38 over three seasons, Fisher offers the Rams plenty of head coaching experience. He has a career record of 142-120 and led the Titans to at least 12 wins four times.

Spagnuolo came to the Rams after success as defensive coordinator with the New York Giants.

Fisher's Titans lost to the Rams in the 2000 Super Bowl. Tennessee had the top AFC seed in 2008 with a 13-3 record but has not won a playoff game since 2004.

The Rams also are looking for a new general manager to replace Billy Devaney. They were 2-14 last year.

