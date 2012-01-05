Series of smash and grab cigarette thefts leave smoke trail

RINGGOLD, CATOOSA COUNTY (WRCB)- A series of smash-and-grab break-ins in Catoosa County has left several convenience store owners out tens of thousands of dollars. The thieves are targeting one thing every time: cigarettes.

Detectives with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office say there have been at least six cigarette burglaries in the last three months.

Channel 3 spoke with one of the store owners, Mike Merchant. Within the last three weeks, two of his stores were hit.

"Never any kind of break-in or any kind of hold up. Never. I mean, this is a safe county. People are actually amazed at what's going on around here," says Merchant.

Merchant says early New Year's Eve a man dressed in all black, seen on video surveillance, crashed his car into the front door of his Kwik Serve Market on Highway 41 in Ringgold.

Within a matter of minutes he managed to rip the register from the counter and get away with a full display of cigarettes.

"Half of our business was shutdown on the 31st and we lost a lot of revenue because our registers were down, our gas was down," he says.

Merchant says the register alone costs $7,000 to replace.

He is mad because this was his second time being hit. Just a week before on December 21st, thieves smashed the front window of his Corner Pocket Store across town, taking $6,000 worth of cigarettes.

Merchant says he replaced the glass with $400 worth of plexiglass, something he plans to do at his other store as well.

"I think it's a group of people. Because the store right down the road, Sunset Market, they got hit. The one over here on Cloud Spring's Road, I think they got hit. One of the mega stores on the other side, they got hit," says Merchant.

The Sheriff's Office says most likely all the break-ins are not related, just the common theme of cigarettes.

"They can not put a car outside every store, every business. My hats off to them. They've done a good job," says Merchant.

He hopes the detectives' leg work pays off.

"I'm hoping they can catch these people. There's not much you can do. The guy came in with a car!"

Merchant believes the latest break-in may have been done by a customer who frequents the store, but he is not entirely sure.

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office says if you have any information on these burglaries, to give them a call.

Investigators have been able to close one of these smash-and-grab burglaries.

Police identified Jesse Shropshire as the suspect in video surveillance taken from the Mega Star in Ringgold on November 13th.

Right now, he is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on unrelated charges.