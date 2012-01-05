South Carolina's Jeffery to enter NFL Draft

South Carolina WR Jeffery to enter NFL draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's record-setting receiver Alshon Jeffery is giving up his senior season for the NFL.

Jeffery said Thursday he will enter the NFL draft this spring.

He set the school record with 3,042 yards receiving over three seasons. He had 49 catches for 762 yards and eight touchdowns this season, capping the year as the Capital One Bowl MVP in the Gamecocks' 30-13 win over Nebraska.

Jeffery had four catches for 148 yards against the Cornhuskers, including a 51-yard Hail Mary touchdown grab right before halftime.

Jeffery was ejected from the game in the second half for fighting.

His best year came in 2010 when he set single-season marks at South Carolina with 88 catches and 1,517 yards.

South Carolina CB Gilmore to enter NFL draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina cornerback Stephon Gilmore is giving up his final season to go pro.

Gilmore's mother Linda said Thursday her son had decided to enter the NFL draft. She said he told his parents and the Gamecocks coaching staff of his plans Wednesday, two days after South Carolina's 30-13 victory over Nebraska in the Capital One Bowl.

Gilmore had an interception and five tackles in the bowl game, and led the Gamecocks with four interceptions this year. He had eight interceptions and 181 tackles in three seasons.

The 6-foot-1, 194-pounds Gilmore started all 40 games he played at South Carolina.

