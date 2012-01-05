Haslam airs plan to fight drugs, gangs, violence - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Haslam airs plan to fight drugs, gangs, violence

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Haslam administration has launched a coordinated fight against drug abuse, gangs and violent crime in Tennessee.

The plan produced by representatives of 11 state agencies was announced Thursday in Nashville. It intends to reduce drug abuse and trafficking, lower violent crime and cut the rate of repeat offenders.

Several of the plan's 40 action steps focus on stemming illegal drugs. The plan proposes to improve the prescription drug database to better identify abusers and create a real-time database to track purchases of pseudroephedrine, the key ingredient for making methamphetamine.

The project also wants tougher sentences for gang-related crimes and gun possession by violent felons and mandatory jail time for people with a history of domestic violence. Another component would revamp supervision of those on probation, parole and community corrections.

