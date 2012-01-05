Charges dropped against officer in road rage case

(WRCB) - Forgive and forget. That's the message from one Chattanooga courtroom Thursday after a road rage incident in November.

Charges were dropped against Chattanooga Police Officer Greg Chambers for reportedly threatening Shawn Smith with a Taser.

The two even shook hands.

It all stems from an argument between the drivers on Brainerd Road.

Chambers later allegedly showed up at Smith's home, Taser in hand, ready to fire.

He was placed on administrative live pending an internal investigation and the court proceedings.