Charges dropped against officer in road rage case - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Charges dropped against officer in road rage case

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA -

(WRCB) - Forgive and forget.  That's the message from one Chattanooga courtroom Thursday after a road rage incident in November.

Charges were dropped against Chattanooga Police Officer Greg Chambers for reportedly threatening Shawn Smith with a Taser.

The two even shook hands.

It all stems from an argument between the drivers on Brainerd Road.

Chambers later allegedly showed up at Smith's home, Taser in hand, ready to fire.

He was placed on administrative live pending an internal investigation and the court proceedings.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.