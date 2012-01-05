Whitfield organizing volunteers for disasters

Tornadoes struck neighboring Catoosa County in April of 2010, leveling much of Ringgold. County leaders want to be prepared in case it happens in Whitfield County. / WRCB-TV

(WRCB) – Whitfield County is being proactive when it comes to disaster, and they need your help.

The county is starting a volunteer-run organization to help when disaster strikes.

The group will be called Community Volunteers Active in Disasters, or CVAD.

The first meeting of CVAD is scheduled for Tuesday, January 10th at 10:00 a.m. At Dalton First United Methodist Church.

Faith-based organizations, private businesses and individuals are invited to attend.