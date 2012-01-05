TDOT to start Highway 27 project Monday

(WRCB) – A new major construction project is scheduled to get underway next week and may impact your commute.

TDOT announced Thursday that it will begin the highway widening project on Highway 27 in Chattanooga on Monday.

The project will expand Highway 27 from the Olgiati Bridge to Signal Mountain Road to three lanes in each direction.

The project will cause lane closures in both directions from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

TDOT says the Tennessee Highway Patrol will help with traffic control as the project gets started.

Construction is scheduled for completion in October of 2014.