TDOT to start Highway 27 project Monday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TDOT to start Highway 27 project Monday

Posted: Updated:

(WRCB) – A new major construction project is scheduled to get underway next week and may impact your commute.

TDOT announced Thursday that it will begin the highway widening project on Highway 27 in Chattanooga on Monday.

The project will expand Highway 27 from the Olgiati Bridge to Signal Mountain Road to three lanes in each direction.

The project will cause lane closures in both directions from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.

TDOT says the Tennessee Highway Patrol will help with traffic control as the project gets started.

Construction is scheduled for completion in October of 2014.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.