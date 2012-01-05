Man killed after colliding with deer - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Man killed after colliding with deer

RINGGOLD, CATOOSA COUNTY -

(WRCB) -  A Ringgold man is dead after his truck collided with a deer Wednesday morning.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, Jimmy Bridges was driving on Three Notch Road when he struck the deer with his truck.

The deer went through the windshield and the cab of the truck, landing in the bed. Bridges was killed in the process.

 Bridges was 61.

