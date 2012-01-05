Chattanooga Zoo gets nutrition center for animals

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Leaders at the Chattanooga Zoo say a new facility will improve the quality of life for its animals.

They've just opened a new nutrition center on zoo property. It's twice the size of the building previously used.

Zoo officials say it will allow for increased storage, as well as more people assisting with dietary needs.

The new equipment includes a walk-in freezer and cooler, dishwasher and utility sink with garbage disposal.

Now, zookeepers can focus more of their time on public education and animal enrichment.