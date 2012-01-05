Chattanooga Zoo gets nutrition center for animals - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Chattanooga Zoo gets nutrition center for animals

Posted: Updated:

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Leaders at the Chattanooga Zoo say a new facility will improve the quality of life for its animals.

They've just opened a new nutrition center on zoo property. It's twice the size of the building previously used.

Zoo officials say it will allow for increased storage, as well as more people assisting with dietary needs.

The new equipment includes a walk-in freezer and cooler, dishwasher and utility sink with garbage disposal.

Now, zookeepers can focus more of their time on public education and animal enrichment.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.