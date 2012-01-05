Problems with beef sold at Bi-Lo store in Rossville - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Problems with beef sold at Bi-Lo store in Rossville

ROSSVILLE, WALKER CO., GA (WRCB) - A warning from the Bi-Lo store in Rossville.

They say beef sold there could be mixed with paper trimmings.

It's not harmful to your health.

They say packages of certified Angus beef, 80% lean ground beef, with the sell-by date of January 1st, could have the paper in it.

If you take it back to the store on Chickamauga Avenue, Bi-Lo will double your refund.

