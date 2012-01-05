After months on the run, Chattanooga woman arrested for fraud - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

After months on the run, Chattanooga woman arrested for fraud

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - A Chattanooga woman, on the run for 5 months is now behind bars.

Twenty six year old Gabrielle Allen was arrested for "doctor shopping," for pain pills.

Hamilton County deputies say she saw several physicians within a month's time all paid for through Tenncare.

Allen was indicted in July.

 

