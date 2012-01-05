Man burned while allegedly cooking meth

CLEVELAND (WRCB) - Cleveland Police say a man is recovering from burns received from a flash fire while allegedly cooking meth.

Twenty seven year old Christopher Nathaniel Goodspeed is facing several felony charges.

Police say a neighbor at the apartments on Country Club Drive called for help Monday night after seeing smoke.

No one was home when fire fighters arrived, but they found Goodspeed at a local hospital being treated for his burns.

He's scheduled to face a judge January 10th.