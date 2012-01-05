9,500 photo IDs issued for voting purposes - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

9,500 photo IDs issued for voting purposes

By Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state has issued about 9,500 photo IDs since July 1 as Tennesseans prepare to comply with a new law.

The new statute requires citizens to present a federal or state issued photo ID to vote. The law also requires the Department of Safety and Homeland Security to issue photo IDs for voting purposes at no charge.

The photo IDs were issued between July 1 and Dec. 31. Nineteen driver service centers will be open this Saturday to issue additional photo IDs.

The state's presidential primary is March 6.

